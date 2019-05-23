Sports

THEY'RE BACK: Houston Rockets' Twitter suspension lifted

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Rockets appear to be no longer grounded from Twitter.

On Thursday, the team's account operated in full and a gif tweet ushered in Clutch City's return.



The team's official Twitter account, @HoustonRockets, was suspended beginning Monday.


The club, which was eliminated from playoff contention 10 days ago, told ABC13 Eyewitness News that the temporary elimination was due to an issue over copyrighting.

"Our Twitter account has been temporarily suspended due to a few prior social media post with copyrighted music. We are working to correct the issue now," the team said in a statement.

Sen. Ted Cruz, one of the team's most public fans, weighed in, referencing "The Big Lebowski."



According to Twitter's Help Center, some of the common reasons for suspension include spam, suspicion of a compromised account, or abusive tweets or behavior.

