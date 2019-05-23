THEY'RE BACK: Houston Rockets' Twitter suspension lifted

On Thursday, the team's account operated in full and a gif tweet ushered in Clutch City's return.
Mood when we get our Twitter back! pic.twitter.com/igqS1jQkvh— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 23, 2019
The team's official Twitter account, @HoustonRockets, was suspended beginning Monday.
Hey @Twitter, what did @HoustonRockets do? 🤔🤔 #suspended #runasone #abc13 https://t.co/wUVfWT9X28 pic.twitter.com/qWme7SxDsh— Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) May 20, 2019
The club, which was eliminated from playoff contention 10 days ago, told ABC13 Eyewitness News that the temporary elimination was due to an issue over copyrighting.
"Our Twitter account has been temporarily suspended due to a few prior social media post with copyrighted music. We are working to correct the issue now," the team said in a statement.
Sen. Ted Cruz, one of the team's most public fans, weighed in, referencing "The Big Lebowski."
This aggression will not stand, man. https://t.co/amrO5lCmUW— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 20, 2019
According to Twitter's Help Center, some of the common reasons for suspension include spam, suspicion of a compromised account, or abusive tweets or behavior.
