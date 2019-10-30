These babies could be good luck charms for the Astros

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- These babies might just be a good luck charm for the Astros.Alexis Sisney gave birth to her daughter, Josey, on Oct. 29, the same day the Astros can win their second World Series in three years.It gets a little more wild, though. Sisney also gave birth to her son, William Bounds, on Nov. 1, 2017, the day the Astros won their first World Series against the Dodgers.Should the Astros win Game 6 Tuesday night, this mother will have some incredible stories to tell her children