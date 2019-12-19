There's a deeper meaning in Texans' O'Brien's ice bucket challenge

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5447952" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In a special moment captured in Green Bay, Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, whose son is a teen with special needs, makes a new friend named Raymond.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Usually when a football coach takes a water cooler bath, it typically comes after a big victory.For Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, a water cooler bath he took Thursday meant so much more.The team's social media accounts posted video of O'Brien taking the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, the viral act that began in 2014 to spread awareness of Lou Gehrig's disease.O'Brien said he's taking the challenge in tribute to the champion of the challenge, Pete Frates, who battled ALS up until his death earlier this month at 34 years old.According to O'Brien, he has a personal connection to Frates."Peter and I went to the same high school in Danvers, Massachusetts: St. John's Prep," O'Brien states in the video.O'Brien adds he was challenged by the high school football team at his alma mater."I'm here to honor the memory of Peter Frates, and to also implore everybody to help and do whatever they can in research and development and whatever it takes to get rid of ALS," O'Brien continued.Check out O'Brien perform the challenge in the video above, and see who he challenged to take an ice bucket bath.