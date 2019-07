EMBED >More News Videos Track stars shine at VYPE Photo Shoot

AUSTIN, Texas -- A year after finishing second in the shot put at UIL state track, The Woodlands' star Patrick Piperi earned the title he longed to achieve. The soon-to-be high school graduate reached that goal by finishing first in 2019's event with a throw of 64 feet, six inches."Feels good," said Piperi. "I was really hoping to get one win, and it's a good way to go out."