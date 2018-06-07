SPORTS

The Woodlands baseball team gets send-off before state finals trip

The Woodlands baseball team gets send-off before state finals trip. (KTRK)

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
The Woodlands baseball team received a proper send-off Thursday before their bus trip to Round Rock for the state finals.

They were greeted by fans and the band as the community celebrated an incredible season.

Head coach Ron Eastman addressed the team and fans with praise for the program's hard work.

"We are playing at a very high level," said Eastman. "They achieved the dream of playing in the state tournament."

Pitcher Steven Beard is expected to take the mound against South Lake Carroll, and is proud of what the Highlanders accomplished this season.

"We have been bringing the juice, that is our motto," said Beard. "We have been bringing it every game and just the mindset and mentality. We know we can beat anybody."
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
