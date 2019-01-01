SPORTS

The highest paid college football coaches in the country

HOUSTON, TExas (KTRK) --
In 1901, Fielding Yost was paid $2,300 to coach the Michigan Wolverines. Jim Harbaugh will make over $7 million to coach the same football team for the 2018-2019 season.

College football coaches are often the highest paid state employees, even making more money than the president of their universities.

Here's a look at the highest paid college football coaches, according to Business Insider:

1. Nick Saban, Alabama - $8,307,000
2. Urban Meyer, Ohio State - $7.6 million
3. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan - $7,504,000
4. Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M - $7.5 million
5. Gus Malzahn, Auburn - $6,705,656
6. Kirby Smart, Georgia - $6,603,600
7. Dabo Swinney, Clemson - $6,543,350
8. Dan Mullen, Florida - $6,070,000
9. Tom Herman, Texas - $5.5 million
10. Scott Frost, Nebraska - $5 million

In case you're wondering if Fielding Yost, was worth the $2,300 a year salary. Yost coached the Wolverines for 28 years and led them to six national championships, compiling a record of 180-37-11.

