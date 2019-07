EMBED >More News Videos In their first ever regular season game, the Houston Colt .45s defeated the Chicago Cubs, 11-2.

Archive film of events surrounding the Astros' first game in the Astrodome in 1965.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On April 9, 1962, Major League Baseball was welcomed to Houston as the Colt .45s rolled down Main Street in a parade.Just the day before, the team arrived at Hobby Airport after winning the Cactus League spring training season.KTRK was there to cover the historic events.Film that hasn't been seen in more than five decades has now been restored and digitized.