chevron houston marathon

Here are the best moments from the 2020 Chevron Houston Marathon

It was a picture-perfect day for the Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Half Marathon, as runners took to the streets of Houston.

Watch the video above to see our favorite moments from the day!

WATCH: Kelkile Gezahegn speaks after winning Chevron Houston Marathon with an unofficial time of just over 2:08
Kelkile Gezahegn from Ethopia speaks after winning Chevron Houston Marathon



WATCH: Askale Merachi is women's winner of Chevron Houston Marathon
Askale Merachi is women's winner of Chevron Houston Marathon. One of fastest times in city's history



WATCH: Jemal Yimer Mekonnen speaks after winning Aramco Half Marathon in just over 59 minutes
Jemal Yimer Mekonnen says the conditions were good, but says in Ethiopia he ran the half marathon in 58 minutes.



WATCH: Hitomi Niiya speaks after becoming the women's winner of the Aramco Half Marathon

Hitomi Niiya speaks after becoming the women’s winner of the Aramco Half Marathon



FULL COVERAGE:
Everything you need to know about the Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Half Marathon.
abc13.com/marathon

WHERE TO WATCH: Best spots to watch the Chevron Houston Marathon
ROAD CLOSURES: Dozens of streets to be blocked off for Chevron Houston Marathon
5 ways to get involved in the Chevron Houston Marathon without running

Cancer and Boston Marathon bombing survivor running Houston Marathon for 17th time
Mike Murphy carries U.S. flag to honor American heroes
Ft. Bend Co. amputee hopes to lead hand cyclists at Chevron Houston Marathon
American Ninja Warrior with Parkinsons running Houston Marathon
3 generations tackle Chevron Houston Marathon
Training faster may not make you race faster
5 tips for recovering after running a marathon
