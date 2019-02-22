Good luck and CONGRATS to one of the most underrated players in the history of baseball. Your impact on our club house and team will be lasting. One of the most clutch hitters and best defenders around. @marwinGF9 congrats my brother! https://t.co/iMgcjlIsWq — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) February 22, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4460330" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Journalist describes sweet encounter with 'Stros Marwin González

It's something Houston Astros' fans knew could happen, but hoped they wouldn't have to face.Utility player Marwin Gonzalez will sign a two-year, $21 million deal with the Minnesota Twins, ending his tenure with the 'Stros.On Friday, his teammates tweeted messages of congratulations."Your impact on our club house and team will be lasting. One of the most clutch hitters and best defenders around," Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. said.Gonzalez proved to be the Swiss Army knife that the Astros needed over the last two seasons.Especially in a 2018 campaign that saw injured stars up and down the batting order, Gonzalez proved he can be inserted to give the team a chance at competitive parts of the season. Case in point, the 29-year-old played every position at one point of 2018 except for pitcher and catcher.And when a grounder or relay was needed at any part of the field, he was ready to gun a runner out.In the last two seasons, he appeared in 134 and 145 games, respectively. He padded his stats in his breakout year, the 2017 World Series-winning season, batting a career high .303 with 90 RBIs and 23 home runs.In terms of fielding, Gonzalez made his money in the Astros' much beleaguered left field position, starting 65 games and recording 98 putouts in 2018. From the middle of the infield, where he took up residence for injured Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve, he totaled 110 fielding assists on 177 chances.