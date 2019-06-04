Texas high school student develops concussion-detecting football helmet

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5277791" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Calder Hodge became a double amputee as a toddler, but that hasn't stopped him from chasing his football dreams.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Texas high school football player has developed a helmet to detect head injuries.Adrian Alamillo played football for his school in Corpus Christi until he was diagnosed with pediatric epilepsy. Doctors say it was caused by an undetected concussion.His diagnosis inspired the 17-year-old to create a helmet that's able to alert a player to a possible head injury."I modified my prototype to where once it's hit with about 85 to 90 G's of force, the paintball explodes," said Alamillo.Adrian entered his helmet into the International Science and Engineering Fair and made it all the way to the finals. He's now working with doctors and other scientists to develop a patent for his helmet.Alamillo begins school at Texas Tech in the fall.