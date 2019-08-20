Texas A&M commit denied request to transfer from HISD school, forcing him to sit out this season

I just wanna thank all the people that have my back and believe in me I’m NOT going back to North Forest I’m staying at Tomball High School for the better environment and better academics I know GOD has better plans for me 💯❤️ #GigEm 👍🏾 — HollyWood Demas (@DemondDemas1) August 20, 2019

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the best high school wide receivers in Houston might not be on the field for the upcoming season.Demond Demas had initially transferred from North Forest to Tomball High School for his senior year, but it was denied by a UIL committee.Due to their decision, Demas must either return to North Forest or he will not be allowed to play this upcoming season.Demas took to Twitter to discuss the news, saying he will remain at Tomball while being committed to play at Texas A&M.ABC13 sports producer Joe Gleason talked to Demas during a VYPE photo shoot, who said he was enjoying the transition to Tomball, and that the people had been nothing but positive.Demas said he already had a strong connection with the Tomball quarterback Hunter Dunn and even compared their duo to Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.