TEXANS IN 60: Younger players ready to make a difference

By
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, West Virginia (KTRK) --
It was a rainy Friday at the Greenbrier for the Texans at training. They did not cut it short either, having a long practice in the rain.

It feels like that each Texans practice builds on the prior one, with one shorter day followed by a longer session.

With six days before the Texans first preseason game, Bill O'Brien is pleased with the Texans progress.

As for the rain itself, O'Brien says it is important to have practices like this in the rain to get the team ready for these conditions.

They were soaking at the end of it, which meant it was time to splish and splash to build the camaraderie.

Braxton Miller seems to always be in a good mood, but this is a big camp for him. The once college quarterback enters year three as NFL wide out and the game is slowing down.

Miller also shared with us his love of technology. His friends say he is a "tech nerd!"

Braxton Miller ready to take next step in year three



What a difference a year makes. Last season, Dylan Cole was an undrafted free agent and this year he is a leader on the defense.

Cole shared part of his humble approach. When he was in college, he went on a mission trip to the Dominican Republic that helped shape his world.

Bill O'Brien satisfied with strides taken at Texans training camp

