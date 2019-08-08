What to expect from the Texans in their preseason opener against Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (KTRK) -- With the Texans set to begin their preseason on Thursday against the Packers, what can we expect from the game?ABC13 Sports Director Greg Bailey is in Green Bay and says the starters are not expected to play much in the preseason opener.If the starters see playing time, expect it to be for one or two series, depending on the longevity of the series.In off-the-field news, the Texans acquired running back Duke Johnson from the Cleveland Browns.Johnson played college football at the University of Miami, and will be another backfield threat for the Texans.Catching out of the backfield is a strength for Johnson, and Bailey said that's where he can drive with quarterback Deshaun Watson.A rookie that Bailey said he is excited to watch is Tytus Howard, the Texans' first-round pick in the 2019 draft from Alabama State.