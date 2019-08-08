Sports

What to expect from the Texans in their preseason opener against Green Bay Packers

By
GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (KTRK) -- With the Texans set to begin their preseason on Thursday against the Packers, what can we expect from the game?

ABC13 Sports Director Greg Bailey is in Green Bay and says the starters are not expected to play much in the preseason opener.

If the starters see playing time, expect it to be for one or two series, depending on the longevity of the series.

In off-the-field news, the Texans acquired running back Duke Johnson from the Cleveland Browns.

Johnson played college football at the University of Miami, and will be another backfield threat for the Texans.

Catching out of the backfield is a strength for Johnson, and Bailey said that's where he can drive with quarterback Deshaun Watson.

A rookie that Bailey said he is excited to watch is Tytus Howard, the Texans' first-round pick in the 2019 draft from Alabama State.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportswisconsinhouston texansgreen bay packers
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead after gunman opens fire on I-10 at Federal
New lead in murder of woman at Tomball garage sale
Ambulance delayed to emergency after train blocks intersection
Woman kicked off flight over vomit complaint sues for $55M
Man with shotgun sparks scare at Baybrook Mall: police
Jury acquits ex-Harris County deputy in killing of unarmed man
Girl pinned under SUV when grandma crashes into Popeyes
Show More
Packers and Texans fans begin preparations for preseason game
This school district is first in Houston area to have 4-day week
Police: Person of interest in stabbing of DePaul graduate caught in Texas
Houston Texans-themed Nike shoes now on sale
Forecasters predict above-normal hurricane season, NOAA says
More TOP STORIES News