Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys face off in in-state showdown

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- They have only faced off five times since the Texans' inaugural season in 2002, but the in-state rivalry is forever present.The Texans are heading north on I-45 for a Texas-sized showdown with the Dallas Cowboys in week 3 of the preseason.Both teams are 1-1 going into the match-up. The game is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff right here on ABC13.Week three is usually a pivotal week for NFL teams during the preseason. Fans could possibly see the starters get more reps than just a series or two.Last year's match-up between the in-state teams was the first since 2014, and it was an eventful night.Many remember DeAndre Hopkins spinning his way around three Cowboy defenders, which made its rounds all over the internet.That play set up the Texans' game-winning FG late in overtime, which was during the Texan's nine-game winning streak.Drama has surrounded the Cowboys throughout the preseason, with star running back Ezekiel Elliott holding out as he awaits a new contract.