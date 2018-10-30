HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Denver Broncos star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas is coming to Houston.
The Houston Texans made a trade deal with the Broncos for two draft picks.
ABC13 confirmed that the trade for Thomas involves Denver giving up a seventh-round pick for Houston's fourth and seventh round pick.
Nice addition for the #Texans. No one matches the speed they lost with Fuller injury but Thomas will help. https://t.co/5O820GfBmu— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) October 30, 2018
Thomas is second on the Broncos in receptions with 36 and receiving yards with 402 and tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with three this season. But his hefty salary-cap figure for 2019 -- $17.533 million in what is the last year of his deal -- and the emergence of rookie Courtland Sutton as a big-play threat had raised the possibility of Thomas being shipped elsewhere.
Thomas can hopefully fill the void while Will Fuller is out with an injury.
Fuller suffered a torn ACL during the Thursday Night Football game against the Miami Dolphins.
The Texans play the Broncos this Sunday in Denver.