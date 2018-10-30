SPORTS

Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas traded to Texans for 2 draft picks

EMBED </>More Videos

According to reports, the Houston Texans made a trade deal with the Broncos for two draft picks.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Denver Broncos star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas is coming to Houston.

The Houston Texans made a trade deal with the Broncos for two draft picks.

ABC13 confirmed that the trade for Thomas involves Denver giving up a seventh-round pick for Houston's fourth and seventh round pick.



Thomas is second on the Broncos in receptions with 36 and receiving yards with 402 and tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with three this season. But his hefty salary-cap figure for 2019 -- $17.533 million in what is the last year of his deal -- and the emergence of rookie Courtland Sutton as a big-play threat had raised the possibility of Thomas being shipped elsewhere.

Thomas can hopefully fill the void while Will Fuller is out with an injury.

Fuller suffered a torn ACL during the Thursday Night Football game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Texans play the Broncos this Sunday in Denver.

EMBED More News Videos

Will Fuller suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston TexansnflDenver BroncosHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Broncos trade WR Demaryius Thomas to Texans
Struggling Rockets try to get on track vs. Trail Blazers
Deshaun Watson OK to fly with Texans, coach Bill O'Brien says
Biles fights through kidney stone at world championships
More Sports
Top Stories
Whitey Bulger, Boston gangster, found dead in prison at 89
Twin boys, 6, and 9-year-old sister fatally struck at bus stop
Carjacker takes off with woman inside SUV in Fort Bend County
Pres. Trump wants to end birthright citizenship for some
14th Amendment: Can Pres. Trump change birthright citizenship?
Houston Halloween forecast includes severe storms
Wanted by feds, El Chapo's son goes lavish on the lam
Driver leads deputies on chase with woman, 2 kids in big rig
Show More
20 cars broken into at apartment complex in NW Houston
Teen killed after bullying conflict at high school, police say
Car split in half after driver slams into 18-wheeler
5-year-old tests positive for meth after trick-or-treating
Infant found lying on car floorboard during traffic stop
More News