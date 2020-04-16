Texans talking plans for 7 draft picks today

First, it will no longer be open to the public. Instead, much of the draft will be done remotely.
ESPN reports that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will even work from home.
All of this will require a massive IT effort to install reliable internet connections and appropriate equipment.
But what Texans fans may want to know is where does Houston fall in all this? The team has made some major moves over the last month, notably trading one of the best wide receivers in the league, DeAndre Hopkins, to the Arizona Cardinals.
For the 2020 draft, the Texans have seven picks overall. It's important to note the Texans do not have a first round pick.
Houston will have the eighth pick in the second round.
You can watch the NFL draft live on ABC13 starting Thursday, April 23.
Here's the breakdown for times and rounds:
- Round 1 on Thursday, April 23, from 7-10:30 p.m.
- Rounds 2-3 on Friday, April 24, from 6-10:30 p.m.
- Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, April 25, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
We should find out more about the Texans moves when Texans general manager and head coach Bill O'Brien holds a pre-draft press conference at 11 a.m.
