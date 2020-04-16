Sports

Texans talking plans for 7 draft picks today

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The NFL draft will go as scheduled next week, but it will look different.

First, it will no longer be open to the public. Instead, much of the draft will be done remotely.

ESPN reports that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will even work from home.

All of this will require a massive IT effort to install reliable internet connections and appropriate equipment.

But what Texans fans may want to know is where does Houston fall in all this? The team has made some major moves over the last month, notably trading one of the best wide receivers in the league, DeAndre Hopkins, to the Arizona Cardinals.

For the 2020 draft, the Texans have seven picks overall. It's important to note the Texans do not have a first round pick.

Houston will have the eighth pick in the second round.

You can watch the NFL draft live on ABC13 starting Thursday, April 23.

Here's the breakdown for times and rounds:

  • Round 1 on Thursday, April 23, from 7-10:30 p.m.
  • Rounds 2-3 on Friday, April 24, from 6-10:30 p.m.
  • Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, April 25, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.


We should find out more about the Texans moves when Texans general manager and head coach Bill O'Brien holds a pre-draft press conference at 11 a.m.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonnfl drafthouston texans
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott to talk with Pres. Trump about steps to reopen
Why some stimulus checks may have gone to wrong accounts
Companies offering low-cost internet for families
5.2 million more seek unemployment aid as US layoffs spread
Deputy shoots suspect who pulled out gun in foot chase
Recently released inmates accused of new crimes
Multiple shootings reported in 12-hour span across Houston
Show More
One more mild sunny day before storms return this weekend
Thousands protest social distance order amid COVID-19 outbreak
Dog who lost both owners to COVID-19 looking for loving home
COVID-19 patient who attended rodeo cook-off out of hospital
Second missing kayaker found safe at home
More TOP STORIES News