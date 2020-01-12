Houston Texans take on Kansas City Chiefs in high-stakes NFL playoff game

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KTRK) -- The Texans are in Kansas City, Missouri Sunday taking on the Chiefs for their chance to play in the AFC Championship Game.The Texans are leading the Chiefs 24-21 in the second quarter.They took off to an explosive start, scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter.In the first quarter, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson hit Chiefs receiver Kenny Stills for a 54-yard bomb, leading the Texans to score their first touchdown of the game.Just over a minute later, cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. came through with another score.At the end of the high-energy first quarter, Watson hit Darren Fells for another touchdown after recovering a fumble on the Chief's 6-yard line.At the top of the second quarter, the Texans scored a 31-yard field goal, further widening the gap between their score the Chiefs'.In the second quarter, the Chiefs began to close the gap, scoring three touchdowns in just over three minutes of game play.One of the keys for the Texans in Kansas City is maintaining the art of the perfectly timed defensive play.This really started for the Texans when they faced New England earlier this season.Bradley Roby had an interception and return that set up a Texans touchdown.Last week, J.J. Watt had a perfectly timed sack that kept Buffalo from a field goal.It is that drive that has to keep rolling against Kansas City.The Texans know they will not shut down Mahomes and the high-octane Chiefs' offense, but if they can make those key plays at the perfect time, they will have every chance to beat the Chiefs and advance to the title game.If the Texans win Sunday, they'll host the AFC Championship Game right here in Houston against the Tennessee Titans.