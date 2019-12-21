Sports

Texans take on Buccaneers for AFC South Championship title

By
TAMPA, Florida (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans are in Tampa Saturday taking on the Buccaneers.

If they win, they will be the American Football Conference South champions once again. The team won the title last year after losing their two-year winning streak in 2017 to the Jaguars.



After last week's loss to the Denver Broncos, it will be quite the accomplishment to come home with a championship title.

In order to win, the team has to control Jameis Winston, NFL's leading passer in terms of yardage. He will test the Texans' defense.

They will be playing without Benardrick McKinney rounding out their defensive lineup.



The best thing we heard from the Texans all week came from safety Justin Reid. He said the team knows their best is good enough.

If their best is indeed good enough, they'll leave Tampa as division champions again, and they can look forward to another trip into the NFL postseason.

