The Texans may be struggling on the field, but off the field, the bulls are on parade.Toro, the Texans mascot, was joined by outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus for an anti-bullying campaign at Blackshear Elementary School on Tuesday.The two combined to help raise awareness of what bullying and cyberbullying entail and encouraged students to take a stand against it.Despite the star power of Toro and Mercilus, the two called on a special guest to help them spread the message.Texans defensive end J.J. Watt appeared via FaceTime to encourage the kids to tackle the issue and continue to dream big and work hard everyday.Since the Texans began their anti-bullying campaign, they have positively impacted more than 100,000 elementary school students over the last five years.