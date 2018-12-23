SPORTS

Texans succumb to Philadelphia with final score 32-30, miss clinching division

EMBED </>More Videos

Jake Elliott kicked a 35-yard field goal as time expired and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Houston Texans 32-30 Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles (8-7) needs win at Washington (7-8) next week and for Minnesota (8-6-1) to lose or tie or Seattle (8-6) to lose twice or lose once and tie to get a wild-card berth.

The Texans (10-5) missed an opportunity to clinch the AFC South and also allowed New England (10-5) to take control of the No. 2 seed.

The Texans would secure the division title with a victory against Jacksonville next week. They'd get a first-round bye with a win and if the Patriots lose or tie.

Filling in for the injured Carson Wentz for the second straight week, Nick Foles again played like the Super Bowl MVP who led Philadelphia to a victory over New England.

Foles threw for a franchise-record 471 yards and four touchdowns.

Deshaun Watson had two TD passes and ran for two scores.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sports
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Eagles stay alive with 32-30 win over Texans
Texans WR Demaryius Thomas carted off with Achilles injury
North Shore HS claims 6-A division title with Hail Mary pass
Houston Rockets star, Chris Paul gave hundreds of kids bikes
More Sports
Top Stories
LSU football players fatally shot 18-year-old in robbery
North Shore HS claims 6-A division title with Hail Mary pass
Deputies in search of insulin-dependent missing man
Man rescued after being trapped and passing out under ground
Parkland shooting survivor set to attend Harvard University
Authorities ask for help to find missing woman in Texas City
2 men linked to death of couple believed to be in Houston
Houston Rockets star, Chris Paul gave hundreds of kids bikes
Show More
Veteran greeted by wife after being overseas for over a year
Migrant children to spend Christmas in detention facilities
Mattis out Jan. 1 and deputy to be acting chief: Trump says
13-year-old girl among 5 suspects charged with murder at park
Man surrenders after allegedly opening fire in NW Harris Co.
More News