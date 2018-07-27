HOUSTON TEXANS

Training camp: Texans starting to find groove as full pads near

Bob Slovak
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, West Virginia (KTRK) --
It is day two of Texas training camp, and the players are starting to get into a groove. Head coach Bill O'Brien is looking for a consistent daily approach from his players.

He calls it the Texans' way and the players are getting there. All players seem to be locked in on improving for the 2018 season.

The competition has already heated up. Coming up Saturday, the team puts on full pads. The offense and defense have a little bet going on in West Virginia. They won't release the details, though.

Texans training camp: Day 1
