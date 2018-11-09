While most NFL players use their bye week to rest, relax and recover, Tyrann Mathieu had a different idea.The Houston Texans safety surprised kids and members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston with a movie night at the Edwards Houston Marq'E.Mathieu, who was adopted by his aunt and uncle as a child, spent time talking to members about the upside of adoption.The group also got an early sneak peek of the new movie 'Instant Family' starring Mark Wahlberg, which features a couple stumbling into the world of foster care adoption.