Texans star Tyrann Mathieu surprises Boys & Girls Club kids during movie night

The Texans safety surprised 180 Club members with a movie and popcorn night during the team's bye week.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
While most NFL players use their bye week to rest, relax and recover, Tyrann Mathieu had a different idea.

The Houston Texans safety surprised kids and members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston with a movie night at the Edwards Houston Marq'E.

Mathieu, who was adopted by his aunt and uncle as a child, spent time talking to members about the upside of adoption.

The group also got an early sneak peek of the new movie 'Instant Family' starring Mark Wahlberg, which features a couple stumbling into the world of foster care adoption.
