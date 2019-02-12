As NASCAR revamps its sport in search of ratings and a boost in ticket sales, the sport also added some star power.Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt will serve as the grand marshal for Sunday's Daytona 500.Watt will become the first NFL player to give drivers their command to start their engines in "The Great American Race.""The Daytona 500 is a truly iconic event with a rich history," Watt said in a statement. "I am very much looking forward to taking in the action up close and personal this year."In addition to Watt, country music singer Jake Owen will perform an infield concert before the race.Retired NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. will serve as the honorary pace truck driver, and The 82nd Airborne Division's All-American Chorus will sing the national anthem.