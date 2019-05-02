Houston Texans star Deshuan Watson inducted into Boys and Girls Club hall of fame

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texans star Deshaun Watson was humbled to receive a distinction from an organization that he said shaped his life.On Wednesday, Watson was inducted into the Boys and Girls Club of America's hall of fame at a ceremony in downtown Houston.Watson started with the organization when he was 7 years old, participating in several programs including Passport to Manhood.During his time with the group, Watson served as a ball boy for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Since then, Watson has accomplished a lot on the football field, but he said Wednesday's induction has a special place in his heart."So many people that go to the Boys and Girls Club, and just to be inducted into the hall of fame, you have to be doing something great," Watson said. "To be recognized out of millions, and millions of people."Watson's team, the Texans, joined forces with the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston in 2010. Houston's quarterback encourages all parents to consider the group as a way for their child to develop."It helps you grow," Watson said. "It helps you see things that you don't really get to see at home, and also, the job opportunities that they have. Just the different opportunities in general."In all, seven people were inducted into the Boys and Girls Club of America's hall of fame. In addition to Watson, NFL Hall of Fame running back, LaDainian Tomlinson, and WWE Superstar, Trinity "Naomi" Fatu, were inducted.