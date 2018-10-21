Deshaun Watson did not fly with the Houston Texans to Jacksonville because the team was concerned about the effect the air pressure could have on the quarterback's injuries.According to a report, Watson was sent on a 12-hour bus ride from Houston to Jacksonville for the team's Week 7 contest against the Jaguars."I had a lot of room," Watson joked. "It was smooth. We just hung out, watched some film, covered stuff, played a game, watched TV, sleep. That was pretty much it."Watson has been playing through injuries since the Texans' Week 5 victory over the Cowboys. He was listed with a chest injury on the Texans' injury report in the week leading up to the game but practiced in full all week.Watson ended the game 12-for-24 for 139 yards and had a touchdown pass in the Texans' 20-7 win over the Jaguars.But Watson may have some company on his 12-hour bus ride back home."It sounds like it was a pretty sweet deal," said Texans defensive end J.J. Watt. "I might see if I can hop on on the way back with him. We can ice up some beer and have a good time."