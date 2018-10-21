SPORTS

'I HAD A LOT OF ROOM': Texans' Deshaun Watson rode bus 12 hours to game

EMBED </>More Videos

Deshaun Watson did not fly to Jacksonville because of concern the air pressure could have on the quarterback's injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (KTRK) --
Deshaun Watson did not fly with the Houston Texans to Jacksonville because the team was concerned about the effect the air pressure could have on the quarterback's injuries.

According to a report, Watson was sent on a 12-hour bus ride from Houston to Jacksonville for the team's Week 7 contest against the Jaguars.

"I had a lot of room," Watson joked. "It was smooth. We just hung out, watched some film, covered stuff, played a game, watched TV, sleep. That was pretty much it."

RELATED: Texans move into first place in AFC South after beating Jags

Watson has been playing through injuries since the Texans' Week 5 victory over the Cowboys. He was listed with a chest injury on the Texans' injury report in the week leading up to the game but practiced in full all week.

Watson ended the game 12-for-24 for 139 yards and had a touchdown pass in the Texans' 20-7 win over the Jaguars.

RELATED: Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies

But Watson may have some company on his 12-hour bus ride back home.

"It sounds like it was a pretty sweet deal," said Texans defensive end J.J. Watt. "I might see if I can hop on on the way back with him. We can ice up some beer and have a good time."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston TexansJacksonville JaguarsnflFloridaHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Brandon Ingram out 4 games, Rajon Rondo 3 and Chris Paul 2
Nicolas Lodeiro breaks Seattle assists record in 3-2 win at Houston
Chris Paul gets 2-game ban after Lakers-Rockets fight
Texans take advantage of Bortles' miscues, beat Jaguars 20-7
Texans' Andre Hal: 'It was a blessing' to play again with cancer in remission
More Sports
Top Stories
President Trump's MAGA rally expected to draw thousands
'Big Texas' tailgate planned at Trump MAGA rally in Houston
Closures, detours in downtown Houston for MAGA rally
With Texas in sight, Willa upgraded to Category 4 hurricane
Man shot to death in front of 3 kids in NW Harris Co.
Temperature expected to drop to the 50s early Monday morning
Texans beat Jaguars, move into first place in AFC South
6 shot near stadium during Texans-Jaguars game
Show More
Chris Paul gets 2-game ban after Lakers-Rockets fight
Texans' Hal active for first time since cancer diagnosis
Dashcam captures police K-9 dragging wanted man out of trunk
Fight breaks out during Rockets vs Lakers game
Amy Schumer stands with Kaepernick, declines Super Bowl ads
More News