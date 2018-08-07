EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3901196" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deshaun Watson IG story

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3901198" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> DeAndrew White ig story

The Texans know how to have a good time off the field while in West Virginia for training camp. Teammates took advantage of their day off by riding around in Slingshot motorcycles, which only has three wheels.Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, Bruce Ellington and DeAndrew White took part in the journey. Hopkins and Ellington shared one motorcyle while Watson and White were in the other.All players showed off their dance moves while riding around the area. Hopkins took to IG live, making viewers feel like they were part of the ride. Fans in the comments were hoping he would simply focus on the road.The Texans seem to be loose as their first preseason game is on Thursday against the Kansas City Chiefs.