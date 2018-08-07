HOUSTON TEXANS

Ridin' around: Texans have fun on the road during day off

EMBED </>More Videos

Texans ride around in Slingshots on day off

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, West Virginia (KTRK) --
The Texans know how to have a good time off the field while in West Virginia for training camp. Teammates took advantage of their day off by riding around in Slingshot motorcycles, which only has three wheels.

Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, Bruce Ellington and DeAndrew White took part in the journey. Hopkins and Ellington shared one motorcyle while Watson and White were in the other.
EMBED More News Videos

Deshaun Watson IG story


All players showed off their dance moves while riding around the area. Hopkins took to IG live, making viewers feel like they were part of the ride. Fans in the comments were hoping he would simply focus on the road.
EMBED More News Videos

DeAndrew White ig story



The Texans seem to be loose as their first preseason game is on Thursday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston TexansWest Virginia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON TEXANS
Texans prepare to leave Greenbrier after one final practice
Travis Johnson speaks high praise of Texans defense
Texans put in work with a longer practice session Saturday
Texans' younger players ready to make a difference at camp
More Houston Texans
SPORTS
ESPN names Ed Oliver top player in college football
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Chris Paul donates $2.5M to Wake Forest basketball program
Astros' Osuna gets win over Giants in return from suspension
More Sports
Top Stories
Missing Baytown police officer found dead near his home
Largest wildfire in California history is burning now
This is how you can work for Amazon - from home
Research finds fecal bacteria in Guadalupe River
'Brady Bunch' house officially has a new owner
Sources: Fetus discovered by crew on plane at LaGuardia
Babies used to fight bullying
Man on the run who stabbed guard and rammed police car
Show More
Sex pills sold at Houston gas stations could put men in danger
City leaders want Trump's star off Walk of Fame
Woman helps man short on cash, finds out he's Keith Urban
Save hundreds on back-to-school shopping at the thrift shop
Lowe's gifts lawn mower to boy robbed at lemonade stand
More News