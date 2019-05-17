Sports

Texans release Ryan Griffin after draft weekend arrest: Sources

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Texans have released veteran tight end Ryan Griffin, a source tells ESPN's Field Yates.

Griffin is facing charges of vandalism and public intoxication for allegedly punching out a front window of a hotel last month in Nashville, Tennessee.

Police say hotel security followed Griffin after the window was broken, and when officers responded to the call, Griffin's left hand and fingers were bleeding and he appeared intoxicated and unsteady on his feet.

Police say Griffin was arrested for his own safety, rather than given misdemeanor citations.

A friend of Griffin's said he had been overserved, according to multiple reports.

Griffin had 24 receptions for 305 yards last season with Houston and has 136 career receptions and seven touchdowns in six seasons.

The Texans took tight end Kahale Warring out of San Diego State in the third round of the draft and also added free agent Darren Fells this offseason.

A court date in the Griffin case has been set for May 31.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.
The video above is from a previous story.
