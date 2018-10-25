SPORTS

Week 8: Texans looking to extend win streak to five games vs. Dolphins

Houston Texans shine in primetime vs. Miami Dolphins

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A short week for the Houston Texans has turned into a primetime chance to win their fifth straight game against the Miami Dolphins.

The only thing standing in Houston's way is a familiar foe, former Texan, and now Dolphins quarterback, Brock Osweiler.

Osweiler played for the Texans in 2016 after signing a 4-year, $72 million contract. Struggles eventually led to Osweiler being traded to the Cleveland Browns the following season.

Now the 27-year-old quarterback has replaced the injured Ryan Tannehill for Miami, and returns to Houston to take down his old team, as the 4-3 Dolphins look to maintain pace in the AFC East.
