Texans prepare to leave Greenbrier after one final practice

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3897421" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> FUN FACT: Linebacker Brian Peters says he can hold his breath for 3 minutes, 30 seconds.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3897391" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jordan Akins shares about his Greenbrier experiences with ABC13 sports reporter David Nuno.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3897398" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Texans Coach Bill O'Brien has just a couple of days to decide who plays on Thursday.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2090717" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Beneath new home of Texans training camp lies government secret

The Greenbrier experience is close to ending. The Texans will have one final practice here on Tuesday before they head out to Kansas City.The players told David Nuño what it is like here, from living quarters to their daily schedule.Linebacker Brian Peters is probably the fittest guy on the team. His workouts are legendary. We also learned Monday he can hold his breath probably longer than most of us.Texans rookie tight end Jordan Akins is the oldest rookie on the team. Before he played at the University of Central Florida, he played minor league baseball for the Texas Rangers organization.After six practices, the Texans had the day off. Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said Monday that he is not ready to discuss who will play on Thursday.