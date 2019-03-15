Texans offensive tackle Kendall Lamm signs with Cleveland

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Kendall Lamm became the latest Houston Texans starter from 2018 to depart the team in free agency.On Friday, the offensive tackle signed with the Cleveland Browns to protect last year's No. 1 pick, QB Baker Mayfield. His contract is reportedly for two years.Lamm, who is listed at 6'5" and 310 pounds, first signed with Houston in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State.He played 55 games for the Texans, starting 24 of them. In 2018, he was a starter at right tackle for 13 games.With offensive line a primary target for improvement in the offseason, the Texans currently have two-year pro Roderick Johnson under contract at right tackle.