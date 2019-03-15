Texans offensive tackle Kendall Lamm signs with Cleveland

On Friday, the offensive tackle signed with the Cleveland Browns to protect last year's No. 1 pick, QB Baker Mayfield. His contract is reportedly for two years.
Lamm, who is listed at 6'5" and 310 pounds, first signed with Houston in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State.
He played 55 games for the Texans, starting 24 of them. In 2018, he was a starter at right tackle for 13 games.
With offensive line a primary target for improvement in the offseason, the Texans currently have two-year pro Roderick Johnson under contract at right tackle.
March 15, 2019
MORE HOUSTON TEXANS 2019 FREE AGENCY:
- Christian Covington heading to Dallas Cowboys on 1-year deal
- Texans sign away cornerback Bradley Roby from Denver
- Houston Texans adding Jags' Gipson to replace 'Honey Badger'
- Houston Texans lose fan-favorite cornerback Kareem Jackson
- Houston Texans lose Tyrann Mathieu to Kansas City Chiefs
- Houston Texans release cornerback Kevin Johnson
- Houston Texans place franchise tag on Jadeveon Clowney