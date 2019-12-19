ice bucket challenge

Texans' Bill O'Brien takes bath with ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Usually when a football coach takes a water cooler bath, it typically comes after a big victory.

For Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, a water cooler bath he took Thursday meant so much more.

The team's social media accounts posted video of O'Brien taking the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, the viral act that began in 2014 to spread awareness of Lou Gehrig's disease.

O'Brien said he's taking the challenge in tribute to the champion of the challenge, Pete Frates, who battled ALS up until his death earlier this month at 34 years old.

SEE ALSO: Pete Frates dead at 34; Former baseball player championed ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

According to O'Brien, he has a personal connection to Frates.

"Peter and I went to the same high school in Danvers, Massachusetts: St. John's Prep," O'Brien states in the video.

O'Brien adds he was challenged by the high school football team at his alma mater.

"I'm here to honor the memory of Peter Frates, and to also implore everybody to help and do whatever they can in research and development and whatever it takes to get rid of ALS," O'Brien continued.

Check out O'Brien perform the challenge in the video above, and see who he challenged to take an ice bucket bath.

RELATED: Texans coach Bill O'Brien pedals with fan with special needs
EMBED More News Videos

In a special moment captured in Green Bay, Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, whose son is a teen with special needs, makes a new friend named Raymond.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonsocietyhouston texansice bucket challenge
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ICE BUCKET CHALLENGE
Athlete who championed ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 34
'Covfefe', Beyonce's twins and more moments that broke the internet
Ice Bucket Challenge co-creator who lost voice to ALS gets it back
What you need to know about the ALS Pepper Challenge
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wrong-way driver killed on I-10 identified as HPD officer
Furniture Bank donates mattresses to children
Video shows deputies race to save driver stuck in burning car
Innocent man killed when alleged drunk driver hits car head-on
Need to change the subject during an argument? Ask Alexa
Man dies after getting hit by car while trying to pick up opossum
3-day wild hog hunt month after woman killed in attack
Show More
Deadly listeria outbreak linked to hard-boiled eggs: CDC
Pride Portraits celebrates LGBTQIA+ community one picture at a time
Trump: 'It doesn't feel like I'm being impeached'
Radio host wishes for school shooting to distract from impeachment
Global stocks dip after Trump impeachment vote
More TOP STORIES News