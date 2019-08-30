Joe Webb injured in preseason finale, Texans lose to Rams 22-10

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was the final preseason game for the Texans, which means we are closer to the games counting.
The preseason home finale took place against the L.A. Rams, who represented the NFC in the Super Bowl last season.
Joe Webb was given the start under C for the Texans Thursday night, who has seen the most action this preseason out of all the backup QB's.
Webb and the Texans went for it early on 4th & 6, and Webb was able to scramble for a 32-yard gain. The following play, Webb found Jerell Adams for a 5-yard TD, which concluded an opening 12-play, 75-yard drive.
Webb's ankle got tied up while being sacked, and limped the entire way to the sidelines while hopping on one leg late in the 4th quarter.
Jamal Davis nearly forced a safety on the Rams' opening drive, but Brandon Allen threw the ball away and ended a positive 3-and-out from the Texans defense.
The Rams tied the game 7-7 late in the 1st after with a drive that resulted in John Wolford connecting with Kendall Blanton.
Jesse Aniebonam got an interception early in the 2nd quarter after Brandon Allen overthrew the ball to his intended target.
On the following play, Webb fumbled the ball and the Texans lost 24 yards, having to bat the ball away from the Rams defender.
Fairbairn gave the Texans a 10-7 lead late in the 2nd quarter with a 39-yard FG.
Jermaine Ponder had a beautiful INT to close the second half, pinning the ball to his side while going down after getting the pick in coverage.
Webb proceeded to throw an INT himself just two plays after the Ponder INT, but penalties by both teams resulted in re-playing the down.
LB Tyrell Adams stood out for the Texans' defense in the opening half, leading the way with three tackles.
Justin Davis opened the scoring for both teams in the second half on a TD run deep in the red zone, which gave the Rams a 15-10 lead late in the 3rd quarter as Davis also ran it in for the two-point conversion.
TE Jordan Thomas seemed to be injured after a reception in the 3rd quarter, but fortunately got up and ran off the field to the sidelines.
Nsimba Webster made a tough catch deep in the end zone to start the 4th quarter, which gave the Rams a 21-10 lead.
JJ Watt made his sideline reporting debut Thursday night, interviewing DJ Reader and Angelo Blackson during the second half.
One question he asked the two were what position they would want to play outside of their position.
Reader said he has a cannon and would want to play QB. Blackson said he'd want to play RB.
The Texans finish the preseason 1-3 and will now prepare for their season opener against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.
Saturday is a crucial day for the Texans, as the roster must be trimmed down to 53 players. A multitude of players will be released or possibly moved to the practice squad.
