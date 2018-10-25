SPORTS

Week 8: Texans looking to extend win streak to five games vs. Dolphins

Houston Texans shine in primetime vs. Miami Dolphins

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Under the bright lights of NRG Stadium, a familiar foe was the only thing standing in the way of the Houston Texans extending their winning streak to five games.

Former Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler, who is now running the show for the Miami Dolphins, made his return to Houston to take on his former team.

The Texans started their night slowly as the Miami Dolphins struck first, taking a 7-0 lead on a 12-yard rushing touchdown by Kenyan Drake.

Miami's lead was short-lived as Texans running back Lamar Miller, a former Dolphin, scored from two yards out to tie the game.

On the ensuing drive, Osweiler would be intercepted by Texans safety Justin Reid. Two plays later, Deshaun Watson tacked on another score, this time a 13-yard pass to rookie tight end Jordan Thomas, giving Houston the lead.

The Dolphins managed a 37-yard field goal prior to halftime, cutting Houston's lead to 14-10.

The Texans can win their fifth straight game, but a familiar foe is standing in the way.

