Houston Texans looking to get into preseason win column vs. Detroit Lions

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While it's only preseason, Texans football is back inside NRG Stadium.

After joint practices with the Detroit Lions, the two teams face off and are looking to get in the win column.

The Texans are coming off a 28-26 loss to the Packers, and the Lions lost 31-3 to the Patriots last week.

Health will likely be a top priority for the Texans this week after Keke Coutee went down with an ankle injury last week.

Head coach Bill O'Brien said he does not expect Coutee or backup QB A.J. McCarron to return to action soon.

ABC13 Sports Director Greg Bailey said he did not see as many big names on the field in the conditioning group that doesn't play, so we could see the stars out for a series or two.
