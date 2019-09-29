Houston Texans look to extend winning streak against Carolina Panthers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texans are back at NRG Stadium as they look to extend their winning streak, this week against the Carolina PanthersBrennan Scarlett strip-sacked Kyle Allen on the Panthers' opening drive of the game, and Bernardrick McKinney recovered the ball for the Texans.The Panthers opened scoring in the game with a 48-yard field goal from Joey Slye.Kenny Stills had a 14-yard reception on the final play of the first quarter. While it seemed he could've extended the play even more, he immediately went to the sideline as he started limping.Ka'Imi Fairbairn missed a 53-yard field goal early in the second quarter. He was able to redeem himself with a 37-yard attempt midway through the quarter.On that drive, Carlos Hyde had a 25-yard run, and Duke Johnson had a 40-yard run, finally giving some rhythm to the Texans offense.Whitney Mercilus continued his strong play this season, forcing another strip-sack. Carlos Watkins recovered the ball for the Texans and put them in good field position.A trick play was set up for DeAndre Hopkins to be QB for a play and find Carlos Hyde, but it resulted in a relatively easy interception for the Panthers with about 2:30 left in the second quarter.The Panthers were able to rush down the field and capitalize on the interception with a three-yard touchdown run from Christian McCaffrey. That closed the first half with a 10-3 lead for Carolina.The Texans had their way in terms of possession in the first half, but were unable to turn it into a touchdown.JJ Watt made a big play early in the third quarter, getting Kyle Allen to fumble the ball for the third time. It was recovered deep in Panthers territory.Four plays later, the Texans got their first touchdown of the day with a short touchdown run from Watson, tying the game at 10-10.