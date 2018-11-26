BOOM! 97 Yards for 6. Miller time for the #Texans — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) November 27, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4755134" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "He loved the Houston Texans. He loved coming out here to practice. This is his field."

With a solemn backdrop, the Texans have a shot at a record 8th straight win in their Monday Night Football duel with the Tennessee Titans.Owner Bob McNair, who passed away at 81 last Friday, is on the minds of players in Houston's bid to improve to 8-3.The AFC South matchup also could either cut or extend the Texans' divisional leadership. The Titans entered the game 5-5.The Titans opened the game with a field goal and the early 3-0 lead. Tennessee gained a big chunk of the drive from a 33-yard pass interference call charged to Justin Reid.The Texans were unable to respond on the next drive, going three and out without a conversion. Deshaun Watson was sacked on third down for an 11-yard loss.In the Titans' next possession, Tennessee used a 61-yard catch-and-run by Jonnu Smith on their second play from scrimmage of the drive to extend the lead, 10-0, in the first quarter.After nearly fumbling the kickoff on the next possession, the Texans stormed back with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Demaryius Thomas, who earned his first score for the franchise. Running back Lamar Miller was the star of the 62-yard drive, running the ball four times for 49 yards.Houston got the ball back after a big defensive stand. With under 2 minutes to go in the quarter, Deshaun Watson moved the offense into Titans territory, gaining a big chunk of yards off of a 28-yard pass to Deandre Hopkins. Watson capped the drive with a quarterback keeper and touchdown from the 15-yard line. Houston get the lead early in the 2nd quarter, 14-10.In Tennessee's first possession of the 2nd quarter, the Titans used the "wildcat offense" on an end-around toss-and-run for a 34-yard gain from Corey Davis to the Houston 34-yard line. The Titans, however, failed to convert on fourth down and short on the Houston 3-yard line out of a Texans timeout after a fullback toss and run down the middle.Right out of the turnover on downs, the Texans needed just one play - a 97-yard scamper by Lamar Miller - to extend the lead, 21-10, with under 10 minutes in the first half.Getting the momentum from the offense, Houston's defense got Tennessee to punt it away on the next drive, capped off by the Texans' first sack of the game, credited to Christian Covington.Pitted inside their own 10, the Texans marched down the field as the second quarter wound down