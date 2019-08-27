Texans' Johnathan Joseph surprises HISD school teachers with shopping spree

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Many kids in Houston have made it back to school, but it isn't too late to help out some deserving teachers with supplies.Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph teamed up with J.C. Penney to surprise 25 teachers from T.H Rogers School with a back-to-school shopping spree.Each teacher received a $200 J.C. Penney gift card to purchase essentials for the upcoming school year.Joseph is a father of three and says teachers are the foundation for children's future."All the hard work and the things that they do all the time, and effort that they put in, a lot of the time they don't really get as rewarded as they should," Joseph said."As teachers, you know we're always giving and giving. As a surprise to receive it, it gives us a morality boost, reminding us that we need to give the best of us to the children."On another positive note, their school received a major donation to supply kids with socks and underwear.A survey revealed a third of American parents worry about their child having enough socks and underwear for the school year.