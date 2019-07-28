Sports

TEXANS CAMP: Team in full pads for the first time this preseason

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- J.J. Watt surprised fans on day one of training by practicing with the team, despite beginning the preseason sessions on the "physically unable to perform" list.

Now on day three, he's taking it easy and sitting training out as the rest of the team wears full pads for the first time this preseason.

ABC13 Eyewitness Sports' David Nuño and Bob Slovak are at practice and will have more throughout the day.

J.J. Watt takes it easy on day 3 of training camp
The team feels the summer heat as they practice in full pads for the first time this preseason

Deshaun Watson looks sharp even on a bad snap
David Nuño on the Texans' ongoing pursuit of Nick Caserio and how it was addressed at training camp day 3.
The players run drills in the Texas heat

Number 1 pick Tytus Howard on his performance at Saturday's practice
Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien on the team's first full pads practice
