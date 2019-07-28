TEXANS CAMP: Team in full pads for the first time this preseason

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5423478" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch ABC13 Eyewitness News this evening for the latest from day 3 of the Houston Texans training camp.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5423476" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch ABC13 Eyewitness News this evening for the latest from day 3 of the Houston Texans training camp.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5423482" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch ABC13 Eyewitness News this evening for the latest from day 3 of the Houston Texans training camp.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5423518" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch ABC13 Eyewitness News this evening for the latest from day 3 of the Houston Texans training camp.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5423527" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch ABC13 Eyewitness News this evening for the latest from day 3 of the Houston Texans training camp.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5423685" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch ABC13 Eyewitness News this evening for the latest from day 3 of the Houston Texans training camp.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5423745" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch ABC13 Eyewitness News this evening for the latest from day 3 of the Houston Texans training camp.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- J.J. Watt surprised fans on day one of training by practicing with the team, despite beginning the preseason sessions on the "physically unable to perform" list.Now on day three, he's taking it easy and sitting training out as the rest of the team wears full pads for the first time this preseason.ABC13 Eyewitness Sports' David Nuño and Bob Slovak are at practice and will have more throughout the day.