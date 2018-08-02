HOUSTON TEXANS

Texans in 60: DeAndre Hopkins expected to return Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

An update on the Houston Texans training camp (KTRK)

By
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, West Virginia (KTRK) --
The Texans are getting closer to game action. DeAndre Hopkins is expected back at practice on Thursday after taking a couple of personal days.

Deshaun Watson looked very good on Wednesday, continuing to show confidence in his knee. He says he doesn't think about it at all.

Bill O'Brien is excited about what the offense could produce. "Yeah, definitely. Any time you have players like, obviously, Deshaun (Watson), (DeAndre) Hopkins, Will Fuller (V), Lamar (Miller), Griff (Ryan Griffin) and some of these young players," says O'Brien. "Then I think, we're improved on the offensive line. It's a lot of fun to come to practice every day with these guys and see how we execute."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston TexansnflWest Virginia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON TEXANS
Watson showing command at Texans training camp
Ex-Texans quarterback on mission to house the less fortunate
Deshaun Watson not thinking about knee injury at training camp
Texans emphasizing strength & conditioning with new training team
More Houston Texans
SPORTS
Watson showing command at Texans training camp
Gonzalez, Astros win 8-3, drop Mariners into wild-card tie
Astros' Roberto Osuna to plead not guilty in assault case
Roberto Osuna's lawyer says his client will plead not guilty
More Sports
Top Stories
NEW INFO: Girl used to lure teen victim in neighbor killing
Where is Dr. Mark Hausknecht's alleged killer?
2-year-old boy dies after being attacked by 5 dogs in home
Uh oh! Man proposes to Minnie while Mickey watches
Man found shot to death in apartment complex stairwell
Lawsuit: Tax money paying for apartments that keep flooding
Teens seen jumping up and 'surfing' on cars
Police investigate possible Mollie Tibbetts sighting
Show More
Lemur stolen from zoo dropped off with note at hotel
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Ex-girlfriend of murder suspect: 'He was trying to kill me'
Cheaper car insurance rates if you live in Clear Lake
What we know about Dr. Mark Hausknecht's suspected killer
More News