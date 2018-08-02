The Texans are getting closer to game action. DeAndre Hopkins is expected back at practice on Thursday after taking a couple of personal days.Deshaun Watson looked very good on Wednesday, continuing to show confidence in his knee. He says he doesn't think about it at all.Bill O'Brien is excited about what the offense could produce. "Yeah, definitely. Any time you have players like, obviously, Deshaun (Watson), (DeAndre) Hopkins, Will Fuller (V), Lamar (Miller), Griff (Ryan Griffin) and some of these young players," says O'Brien. "Then I think, we're improved on the offensive line. It's a lot of fun to come to practice every day with these guys and see how we execute."