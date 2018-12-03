SPORTS

Houston Texans holding public 'celebration of life' for Bob McNair

EMBED </>More Videos

HONORING MCNAIR: Texans invite the public to attend a celebration of life for team's late owner on Friday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Texans have released details for their public 'celebration of life' for owner Bob McNair.

According to the organization, the celebration will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7 at NRG Stadium.

Parking at the stadium will start at noon on Friday in the Blue Lot.

Gates will open at 1 p.m. with attendees being directed to the 100 level on the north side of the stadium.

The Texans also ask that memorial donations be made to the Houston Texans Foundation or any other charity in lieu of flowers.

On Wednesday, Nov. 28, a private service was held for McNair's family only.

WATCH: Houston Texans honor Bob McNair at NRG Stadium
EMBED More News Videos

The Houston Texans honored their late owner Bob McNair with a special tribute before their game Monday.

Bob McNair remembered for business acumen despite political differences
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Miya Shay speaks to people who were close to Bob McNair and reflect on the Texans owner's business acument in spite of differences.

Bob McNair's medical history includes bout with leukemia
EMBED More News Videos

The Texans owner was battling two different forms of cancer

Texans players and NFL react to Bob McNair's passing
EMBED More News Videos

Remembering Bob McNair.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsmemorialHouston TexansnflHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Rockets look to get above .500 vs. Timberwolves
Kareem Hunt admits he misled Chiefs about hotel assault
Houston's DeAndre Hopkins expresses support for Kaepernick
Defense dominates as Texans win 9th straight game
More Sports
Top Stories
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush's casket arrives at US Capitol
Missing 16-year-old last seen Sunday in north Houston
Philip Battles found guilty in killing of Ava Castillo
How to pay respects to Pres. George H.W. Bush in Houston
Woman suffered depression before decapitating son: Husband
Details on Monday night 'Tribute to President George H.W. Bush'
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
Pres. George H.W. Bush reflects on when plane shot down
Show More
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' will go on to help wounded soldiers
USPS suspends regular delivery Wednesday for Day of Mourning
George H.W. Bush to make final fashion statement with socks
Where to watch Pres. George H.W. Bush's procession
Michelle Obama delays book tour for Bush's funeral
More News