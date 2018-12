EMBED >More News Videos The Houston Texans honored their late owner Bob McNair with a special tribute before their game Monday.

The Houston Texans have released details for their public 'celebration of life' for owner Bob McNair.According to the organization, the celebration will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7 at NRG Stadium.Parking at the stadium will start at noon on Friday in the Blue Lot.Gates will open at 1 p.m. with attendees being directed to the 100 level on the north side of the stadium.The Texans also ask that memorial donations be made to the Houston Texans Foundation or any other charity in lieu of flowers.On Wednesday, Nov. 28, a private service was held for McNair's family only.