HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The atmosphere ahead of a Houston Texans home game is almost always electric and exciting.
While Sunday's pregame festivities for the Denver Broncos' visit to NRG Stadium was just that for the most part, there was one moment when the crowds stood silent.
RELATED: How you can help Sgt. Brewster's family
Tens of thousands stopped to remember Christopher Brewster, the Houston police sergeant killed in the line of duty on Saturday.
It wasn't long ago when the Texans last held a moment of silence for a fallen officer. In September, another somber moment was held in honor of Harris County deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.
Funeral arrangements for Brewster were still pending Sunday.
SEE ALSO: Suspect confesses to fatally shooting Houston Police Sergeant.: Court documents
Houston Texans hold moment of silence for Sergeant Christopher Brewster
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More