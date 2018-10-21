HOUSTON TEXANS

Andre Hal active for the Texans for first time since cancer diagnosis

EMBED </>More Videos

Texans safety Andre Hal: "I just made sure I did everything I could to beat this."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Texans safety Andre Hal is active for Sunday's game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars and ready to play.

The team officially activated Hal from the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list on Saturday, making him eligible to return this week.



Back in May, Houston Texans safety Andre Hal was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, sidelining him for the foreseeable future.

His return to the playing field at that time was uncertain.

After starting treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center, Hal announced in September his cancer was in remission.

SEE MORE: Andre Hal in remission after Hodgkin's Lymphoma diagnosis

And in a welcomed sight, Hal and his No. 29 returned to the practice field on Wednesday, marking a six-month turnaround from diagnosis to helmet and pads. The Texans posted a picture of Hal in full gear on their Twitter account.



The 26-year-old's road back to the Texans involved an option where he wanted a chance to come back and play. He chose an IV treatment taken once a week for a month over chemotherapy. He also did a Vitamin C infusion.

"I never stopped working out. I was obsessed. I just want to get back on the field," Hal said in September.

When Hal's remission was announced, team physician Dr. James Muntz stated the defensive back would press forward in his treatment.

"Andre will continue to be monitored while he advances through his protocols," Muntz said.

Hal has been with the team since he was drafted in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He recorded 176 career combined tackles, 124 total tackles and nine interceptions.

EMBED More News Videos

O'Brien announced that safety Andre Hal's cancer is in remission.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshealthcancernflHouston TexansHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON TEXANS
AFC South lead up for grabs as Texans lead Jaguars, 13-0
Texans didn't want Deshaun Watson flying to game
Texans visit Jaguars in division showdown
Andre Hal returns to practice after cancer treatment
More Houston Texans
SPORTS
Video appears to show Rajon Rondo spitting at Chris Paul
AFC South lead up for grabs as Texans lead Jaguars, 13-0
Texans didn't want Deshaun Watson flying to game
Purdue student with terminal cancer gets to watch upset he predicted
Fight breaks out during Rockets vs Lakers game
More Sports
Top Stories
Closures, detours in downtown Houston for MAGA rally
AFC South lead up for grabs as Texans lead Jaguars, 13-0
Fight breaks out during Rockets vs Lakers game
Inmate on the run after he escaped in downtown Houston
Stage light crashes during show at Brazoria County Fair
Verizon employee accused of sending himself customer's nudes
Math teacher accused of sexually abusing 14-year-old girl
Hurricane Willa could be category 4 by landfall
Show More
30 injured when floor collapses during party at Clemson
Purdue student with terminal cancer gets to watch upset he predicted
POWERBALL RESULTS: Jackpot now worth $620 million
2 men charged in Georgia officer's shooting death
Fire prompts evacuation after performance at Jones Hall
More News