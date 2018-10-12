Trying to decide between going to the Texans game or the Astros watch party? Well you can do both!NRG Stadium and Minute Maid Park are just seven miles apart, with the average NFL game running just over three hours.That means if you leave the Texans game around 3:30 p.m., you can make it to Minute Maid Park to enjoy the festivities.The METRO Rail Red Line is your fastest route with trains running every 10 minutes. If you take the northbound train from Stadium Park, it will take just 30 minutes to get to Central Station.You can also get off the METRO at Preston Street and walk six blocks until you arrive at Minute Maid Park.The Astros watch party opens to fans at 4 p.m. on Sunday with the game starting at 6 p.m.But keep in mind, if you plan on doing this, you will need a ride to NRG Stadium. You won't be allowed to leave your vehicle behind.