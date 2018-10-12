SPORTS

There's no need to choose between the Texans or Astros this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Getting from NRG to MMP isn't as hard as you may think.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Trying to decide between going to the Texans game or the Astros watch party? Well you can do both!

NRG Stadium and Minute Maid Park are just seven miles apart, with the average NFL game running just over three hours.

That means if you leave the Texans game around 3:30 p.m., you can make it to Minute Maid Park to enjoy the festivities.

The METRO Rail Red Line is your fastest route with trains running every 10 minutes. If you take the northbound train from Stadium Park, it will take just 30 minutes to get to Central Station.

You can also get off the METRO at Preston Street and walk six blocks until you arrive at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros watch party opens to fans at 4 p.m. on Sunday with the game starting at 6 p.m.

But keep in mind, if you plan on doing this, you will need a ride to NRG Stadium. You won't be allowed to leave your vehicle behind.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston TexansHouston AstrosMLB2017 NFL Draft in PhiladelphianflmetroHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Carlos Vela stars as LAFC beats Houston Dynamo to go second in West
Take your picture at these 7 amazing Astros murals
Astros fans bringing Houston spirit to Fenway Park
Boston's Sale faces Astros' Verlander in Game 1 of ALCS
More Sports
Top Stories
Intoxicated driver injures 7 after crashing into bus: Deputies
11 baby bodies found in closed funeral home: Police
Where Astros fans visiting Boston can find a piece of Texas
Astros fans bringing Houston spirit to Fenway Park
Did you win the $548 million MegaMillions jackpot?
Woman tells police 9-year-old boy grabbed her butt
TIMELINE: A closer look at Dr. Abe Saavedra's school career
'UNACCEPTABLE': Houston mayor irate over HISD leader swap
Show More
Officer mistakenly pulls gun on students during active shooter drill
First 100 people in line for Krispy Kreme opening get free doughnuts
Houston father sprints with excitement during gender reveal
Deer Park tight end dreams of serving in the Army
Former Deer Park HS students return to class as teachers
More News