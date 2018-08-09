Texans fans hungry for success as pre-season games begin

Texans fans are feeling optimistic as the new season begins. The excitement for football is back in H-Town, even if it's only a pre-season game."Why not? It's football," Francisco Cuevas said. " Do you need an excuse?"After eight long months, Texans fans finally saw the team in action."Oh, it's been a long time since we've had any kind of good football," Jorge Olvera said. "I've been in a drought. I'm ready to watch football."Thankfully, Houston fans have a team to cheer for.The Oilers left town 22 years ago, and the Texans formed six years later.Because of this, it seems everyone has their own reason why they became a Texans fan."Oh, man, that's tough," Jorge Olvera said. "You kind of grow up with it. It's a way of life. You don't really have a choice."For some fans, the relationship started when the Texans were formed."Since the team came back," Antonio Alvarado said. "We lost the last team we had. So making a team for the home, for Houston. It's good."For others, it took a bit longer."I was playing football in high school," Cuevas said. "That's what really helped me get a better understanding of the sport and what was going on. "No matter how they became fans, it doesn't seem to matter, because each wants to see a championship brought to H-Town."Man, even hungrier than I was for the World Series and the Astros," Cuevas said.A title that certainly would bring a lot more Texans fans for years to come.