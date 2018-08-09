HOUSTON TEXANS

Texans fans hungry for success as pre-season games begin

Here's what you need to know before the Texans preseason game. (Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Texans fans are feeling optimistic as the new season begins. The excitement for football is back in H-Town, even if it's only a pre-season game.

"Why not? It's football," Francisco Cuevas said. " Do you need an excuse?"

After eight long months, Texans fans finally saw the team in action.

"Oh, it's been a long time since we've had any kind of good football," Jorge Olvera said. "I've been in a drought. I'm ready to watch football."

Thankfully, Houston fans have a team to cheer for.

The Oilers left town 22 years ago, and the Texans formed six years later.

Because of this, it seems everyone has their own reason why they became a Texans fan.

"Oh, man, that's tough," Jorge Olvera said. "You kind of grow up with it. It's a way of life. You don't really have a choice."

For some fans, the relationship started when the Texans were formed.

"Since the team came back," Antonio Alvarado said. "We lost the last team we had. So making a team for the home, for Houston. It's good."

For others, it took a bit longer.

"I was playing football in high school," Cuevas said. "That's what really helped me get a better understanding of the sport and what was going on. "

No matter how they became fans, it doesn't seem to matter, because each wants to see a championship brought to H-Town.

"Man, even hungrier than I was for the World Series and the Astros," Cuevas said.

A title that certainly would bring a lot more Texans fans for years to come.

