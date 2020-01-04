Houston Texans face Buffalo Bills in wild card NFL playoff game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There are high stakes and great story lines going into the Texans' wild card playoff game Saturday against the Buffalo Bills.Unfortunately for the Texans, it does not look like wide receiver Will Fuller will be available to play.A lot of the excitement in the City of Houston centers around the return of University of Houston superstar, Ed Oliver.Oliver and former Texan, Kevin Johnson led the Bills into the locker room ahead of the game Saturday.Oliver is a key part of the Bills' defense that really defines Saturday's match up.The Bills are defined by a great defense, top 5 in the NFL, allowing about 17 points per game.One Texans player describes the defensive match up against Buffalo as a "test of wills."Who would you rather have buckle up his chinstrap for that than number 99? J.J. Watt returns for the playoffs ready to rock NRG after his pectoral tear injury."It's going to be harnessing that energy, excitement and using it." Watt said at a press conference. "Getting the crowd excited, getting everybody excited, but at the same time remaining calm and focused.".The Bills compliment a punishing ground game with quarterback Josh Allen. The Texans could live with the plays he makes with his arm, but they can't afford for Allen to breakout on the ground."Him running is definitely a huge part of their success, because he can do both," said Texans corner back Bradley Roby.Something has to give, and it can't be the Texans' offensive line.An elite buffalo defense is sure to focus on DeAndre Hopkins. Deshaun Watson will not be deterred by pro bowl corner Tre'davious White."I'm still going at him, I'm going to compete and just play ball," said Watson.The standard rules always apply, no turnovers, no penalties, but it comes back to that "test of wills."Bottom line, the Texans offensive line must hold up against the elite Buffalo defense.You can catch all the action on ABC13.