Houston Texans face New Orleans Saints in season opener

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KTRK) -- The regular season is finally here for the Texans, and it starts off against one of the game's best.Deshuan Watson and the Texans face off against Drew Brees and the Saints in a prime-time matchup Monday night.This is the first time the teams have faced off in the regular season since 2015, when the Texans won in dominating fashion 24-6.The Texans finished 11-5 last season, losing in the Wild Card round against the Indianapolis Colts.The Saints went 13-3, losing in the NFC Championship Game to the Los Angeles Rams, which was highlighted by a controversial no-call on a pass interference.Both teams have championship aspirations for the season, and it all starts Monday night inside the Superdome.Notable inactive players for the Texans include Greg Mancz, Tytus Howard and Keke Coutee.We will see the debuts of Carlos Hyde, Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills for the Texans, who were recently acquired.You can watch the Texans take on the Saints live at 6 p.m. on ABC13RELATED: