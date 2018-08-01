I wouldn’t have to bend to do this exercise. #Texans pic.twitter.com/EhZrgDBII7 — David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) July 31, 2018

The Texans enter their Wednesday practice with a little urgency.Tuesday was not their best effort. Coach Bill O'Brien even said he wants to see them ready to go on Wednesday because he was not pleased with what he saw on the field. And Whitney Mercilus described practice as a little sluggish after a day off.One thing that is really standing out is the new strength and conditioning training team.Luke Richesson has taken over those reigns, and you are seeing more of an emphasis on weight-lifting, stretching and flexibility."These guys feel good about themselves physically, and I think Luke and his crew have a really good staff. They do a great job with the players in different areas," O'Brien said.