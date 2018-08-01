HOUSTON TEXANS

Texans emphasizing strength and conditioning with new training team

EMBED </>More Videos

Texans with emphasis on strength and flexibility with new training team (KTRK)

By
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, West Virginia (KTRK) --
The Texans enter their Wednesday practice with a little urgency.

Tuesday was not their best effort. Coach Bill O'Brien even said he wants to see them ready to go on Wednesday because he was not pleased with what he saw on the field. And Whitney Mercilus described practice as a little sluggish after a day off.

One thing that is really standing out is the new strength and conditioning training team.

Luke Richesson has taken over those reigns, and you are seeing more of an emphasis on weight-lifting, stretching and flexibility.

"These guys feel good about themselves physically, and I think Luke and his crew have a really good staff. They do a great job with the players in different areas," O'Brien said.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston TexansfootballnflWest Virginia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON TEXANS
Houston Texans kick off 2nd week of training camp
Bill O'Brien unhappy with Texans after rest day
TEXANS CAMP: WR Will Fuller looking strong after week 1
Chemistry building between Watson, Texans receivers at camp
More Houston Texans
SPORTS
George Springer leaves Tuesday's game with shoulder injury
Mariners, Astros face off in rubber game of series
Astros snap five-game skid with 5-2 win over Mariners
Injury woes continue for Astros as sore shoulder sidelines George Springer
More Sports
Top Stories
Juvenile charged in killing of man who rescued his neighbor
What ties Houston woman to man charged with her murder?
What we know about missing Houston woman's alleged killer
Woman pulls gun out as teens brawl at Houston apartments
Man loses both legs after being licked by dog
George Springer leaves Tuesday's game with shoulder injury
Trump claims Americans need IDs to buy groceries
Teachers could win a back to school shopping spree
Show More
Katy ISD releases new feature in app to stop bullying
GET READY: RodeoHouston 2019 season tickets on sale Wednesday
Teen shot several times on his way to summer job
68 luxury cars and motorcycles valued at $5.2M destroyed
Select Lyft users can soon lock in prices for rides
More News