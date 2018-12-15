SPORTS

Texans defeat Jets with a chance to clinch division and playoff spot on Sunday

With a win and a little bit of help, the Houston Texans can clinch the AFC South for the third time in four years.

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey --
Deshaun Watson threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins with 2:15 left, lifting the Houston Texans to a 29-22 comeback victory over Sam Darnold and the New York Jets on Saturday night.

After Darnold and Jets took their first lead of the game on Elijah McGuire's 2-yard touchdown run, Watson and the Texans (10-4) answered right back.

A holding call on cornerback Morris Claiborne on third down prolonged the drive, and Watson completed passes of 20 and three yards to Demaryius Thomas, and seven yards to Hopkins, to get to New York's 14-yard line. Watson then found Hopkins streaking down the left sideline and launched a pass that the receiver somehow came down with despite being tightly covered by Claiborne.

Ka'imi Fairbairn's 40-yard field goal made it 29-22 with 54 seconds left. Darnold and the Jets (4-10) had one more opportunity to try to tie - or win - but Houston held on.
