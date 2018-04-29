HOUSTON TEXANS

Texans' Deshaun Watson wishes mother a Happy Birthday on Twitter

Deshaun Watson breaks down reading letter from his mom. (David J. Phillip)

Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson took to Twitter Sunday to wish his mother a Happy Birthday.


"You raised me, my brothers, and sister right, and helped us see our dreams when the odds against us," he said in a heartfelt tweet. "We came from NOTHING, and you never complained. You deserve the BEST! Imma make sure you get that!"

Deann Watson, Deshaun's mother, has been one of his biggest supporters in life.

RELATED: Feeling right at home: Deshaun Watson signs papers to first house

Deshaun Watson is now a homeowner.


Deann was diagnosed with tongue cancer when Deshaun was in high school. Her diagnosis required doctors to surgically remove her tongue.

Even through her battles, Deann found a way to provide for her family.

Happy Birthday, Mama Watson!

RELATED: Happy birthday, Mama Watson! Deshaun buys his mother her 'first official car'

Deshaun Watson buys his mom a new Jaguar for birthday.

