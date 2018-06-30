Texans' Deshaun Watson gifts kids with summer shopping spree

HOUSTON, Texas --A group of Texans fans got the chance to do some summer shopping Saturday morning with the assistance of the team's quarterback, Deshaun Watson.
Watson surprised 10 kids on a shopping spree to the Academy Store in Katy.
RELATED: Deshaun Watson speaks at Texans YMCA on importance of hydration
Each of the 10 children received a $200 gift card to help them shop for football equipment.
Now that the shopping is over and with new gear in hand, the kids will get a chance to participate in Watson's football camp.
RELATED: What you should know about Texans QB Deshaun Watson